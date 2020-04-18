Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

IAU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

