Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,271 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,896,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

