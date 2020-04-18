Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after buying an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. 6,409,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

