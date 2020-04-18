Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,061 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,786. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

