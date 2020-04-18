Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.79 on Friday, reaching $263.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $279.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.