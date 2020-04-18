Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 5,064,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

