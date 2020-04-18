Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,369,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The company has a market cap of $325.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

