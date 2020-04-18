Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MXCYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS MXCYY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.