Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. 3,146,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

