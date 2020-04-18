Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. 3,146,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,311. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

