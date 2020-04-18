MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO) Trading Down 11.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

