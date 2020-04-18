Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Microwave Filter Co., Inc (OTCMKTS:MFCO) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

