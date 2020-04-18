Midway (ASX:MWY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.04 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.71), 44,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Get Midway alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory McCormack bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$97,700.00 ($69,290.78).

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.