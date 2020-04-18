Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Minco Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 308 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 162.64 and a current ratio of 162.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

