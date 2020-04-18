Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 855,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$140,772.00 ($99,838.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.04.

About Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP)

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

