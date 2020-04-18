MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from the stabilization of revenues in the company’s Light & Motion and Vacuum & Analysis segments. Moreover, the improving semiconductor market, as indicated by strong logic and foundry spending, and memory capital expenditure bode well for the company’s prospects. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets. However, the company’s results are affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment, stemming from the United States-China trade war-related tariffs. Moreover, a decline in the equipment and solutions segment is hurting growth prospects. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

