Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MINI. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MINI stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 506,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $877.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

