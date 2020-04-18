Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 13,868,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,678. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

