Money3 (ASX:MNY) Trading Down 6.4%

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.25 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.32 ($0.93), approximately 663,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.41 ($1.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93.

Get Money3 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Money3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

In related news, insider Scott Baldwin acquired 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,895.36 ($25,457.70). Also, insider Stuart Robertson acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$50,540.00 ($35,843.97). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 95,132 shares of company stock worth $92,785.

Money3 Company Profile (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Money3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Money3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.