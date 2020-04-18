Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,383. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,486 shares of company stock valued at $40,226,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

