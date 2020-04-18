Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 254,737 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.