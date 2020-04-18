Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.
