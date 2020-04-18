Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.