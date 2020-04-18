Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 1.6%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.41, approximately 79,575 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

