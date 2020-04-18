Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 1,686 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,308. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.