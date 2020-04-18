Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 286,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. 1,758,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

