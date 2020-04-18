Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 48,655 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after buying an additional 728,895 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.35. 1,086,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

