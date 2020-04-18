Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 13,423 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 8,196,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

