Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 43,925 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 298.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

