Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 6,984 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

