Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 1,952,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.