Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $73.42. 3,761,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

