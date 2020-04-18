Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. 6,716,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

