Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

