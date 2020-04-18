Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,150,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

