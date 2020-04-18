Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $5.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

