Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 10,874 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 379.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Global Beta Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC now owns 328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

