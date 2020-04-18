Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 1,591 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 829,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,023. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

