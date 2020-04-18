Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 1,884 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,404,000 after buying an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. 3,288,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,039. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

