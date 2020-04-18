Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 928 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.