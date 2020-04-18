Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $165.33. 289,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

