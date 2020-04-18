Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 1,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

