Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 2,821 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. 3,101,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

