Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 368 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 3,834,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

