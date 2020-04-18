Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 675 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. 1,747,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.