NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.53 million and the highest is $26.49 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $114.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.08 million to $119.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.66 million, with estimates ranging from $143.17 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NSTG traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 307,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $195,264.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $25,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock worth $2,314,112 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

