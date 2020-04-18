National Bank Financial Lowers Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Price Target to C$3.25

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.87% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TSE:DRT opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.30.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

