nDEX (NDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $274.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. nDEX has a market cap of $15,857.90 and $274.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 418.2% against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.