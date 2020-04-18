Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
NEMTF remained flat at $$57.60 on Thursday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.
Nemetschek Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.