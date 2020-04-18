Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $437.69 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Neo has a market capitalization of $550.89 million and approximately $437.69 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $7.81 or 0.00108077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Koinex, LBank and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitMart, BigONE, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Cobinhood, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Exrates, COSS, Tidebit, Coinnest, Liquid, Upbit, BCEX, Bitinka, CoinEx, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, TDAX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Koinex, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Ovis, BitForex, Bitfinex, Bibox, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

