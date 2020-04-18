Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of NBIX traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 720,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,501,163. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

